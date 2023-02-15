Home page politics

The number of earthquake victims in Turkey is increasing. The WHO describes it as the worst natural disaster in the region in a century. The news ticker.

Other arrests: Some contractors have been arrested in Turkey

Some contractors have been arrested in Turkey Turkish Attacks: Ambassador confirms attacks Turkey to Kurdish-controlled areas

Ambassador confirms attacks Turkey to Kurdish-controlled areas Forecast: According to the UN emergency aid coordinator, the number of victims could still double

+++ 7.43 p.m.: A good week after the earthquake disaster in the Turkish-Syrian border area, the number of dead has risen to more than 40,000. In Turkey alone, the number is 35,418, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the state news agency on Tuesday Anadolu according to. Thousands more victims are feared.

WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge described the quake as the worst natural disaster in the region in a century. Around 26 million people in Turkey and Syria need humanitarian assistance, he said at an online press conference. The need for help is huge and growing by the hour.

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey continues to rise. Millions of people depend on humanitarian aid. © Boris Roessler/dpa

Earthquake kills tens of thousands in Turkey: UN wants to give people “a sense of the future”.

+++ 4.30 p.m.: The Turkish civil protection authority AFAD has announced the current figures for the earthquake. There have been 3,170 aftershocks since the February 6 disaster. In addition, the number of people killed in the earthquake has risen to 31,974 today. However, the opposition has doubts about the number of victims. In a conversation with Fr.de, MP Servet Ünsal (CHP) said that up to 280,000 people died in the devastating earthquake could be.

+++ 12.20 p.m.: Several contractors have been arrested in Turkey so far. They are said to be faulty and thus responsible for the deaths of many people. Contractors who hold positions in the ruling AKP party, for example, have so far been spared. Several lawyers and opposition politician Mahmut Tanal (CHP) have filed criminal charges against contractors and building authorities, including for intentional killing.

Update from February 14, 10 a.m.: Turkey elections on May 14th. could be postponed by a year because of the earthquake. Bülent Arinc, co-founder of the AKP, recently raised a corresponding demand on Twitter. “There can’t be elections in May or June, there shouldn’t be,” writes the AKP leader. The opposition rejects this. “Since there is no war, the elections cannot be postponed,” said opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (CHP).

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: UN ends rescue and recovery operations

+++ 8.45 p.m.: The rescue and recovery operations in Turkey and Syria are gradually coming to an end a week after the devastating earthquakes in the crisis areas. UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said German press agency. If the work was recently concentrated on searching for the living in the rubble, the humanitarian phase is now beginning, in which those affected would be cared for.

Now it is about providing accommodation and food and offering school lessons. It’s important to give local people “a sense of the future,” Griffiths said.

+++ 7 p.m.: The chaos in the crisis regions of Turkey after the devastating earthquake seems to have no end: In the middle of the rescue work, information from the German press agency according to recent looting. Arrest warrants have therefore been issued against 97 people in Turkey. A total of 232 people are being investigated for looting, theft and fraud.

Devastating earthquakes in Turkey: the opposition has doubts about the official figures from the authorities

+++ 6.15 p.m.: Doubts are growing about the extent of the damage caused by the earthquake. The opposition, in particular, believes less and less the statements made by President Erdogan’s government. So lies the number of by the earthquake in the Turkey According to official figures, 31,648 were killed. The CHP MP Servet Ünsal (CHP) says in an interview with the Frankfurter Rundschau from IPPEN.MEDIA, that the death toll is at least 280,000.

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: Pictures show the extent of the destruction View photo gallery

+++ 4.30 p.m.: A report by Euronews Turkce according to the so-called “earthquake tax” introduced in Turkey since 1999, 1.3 million apartments with a size of 96 square meters could be built. Fr.de had to Misappropriation of the earthquake tax exclusively reported and found that around 37 billion US dollars were raised in this way, which was then not spent on seismic safety but on other purposes.

+++ 4 p.m.: Through the so-called “building peace” Hundreds of thousands of defective buildings have been retrospectively approved in recent years. The opposition and experts criticize that many people died unnecessarily as a result of the earthquake and call for consequences not only for builders and supervisory authorities, but also for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During the 2019 election campaign, he himself said that the building peace had solved the problems of hundreds of thousands of people.

+++ 1.40 p.m.: After the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed thousands, a single-digit number of Germans are currently missing. The news agency reports dpa citing a spokesman for the Foreign Office on Monday in Berlin. Some initially missing German nationals have now been found. But one must assume that Germans were among the fatalities.

Earthquake in Turkey: Erdogan continues to take action against posts on social media

Update from February 13, 12:40 p.m.: The death toll from the massive earthquake in Turkey has risen to 31,643. Thousands of people are believed to be still under the rubble. The rescue work continues. Even after around 180 hours, individuals are still being rescued alive. The hope of finding more survivors sinks.

Meanwhile, the Turkish police arrested 14 people who had caused fear and panic among the population with “provocative posts” on social media. It is mostly about prophecies of supposed new earthquakes, but also about political comments that criticize the response of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government to the catastrophe.

Earthquake in Turkey: Ankara justifies airstrikes on Kurdish areas in Syria

First report from February 13: Kahramanmaras – After the severe earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is bombing Kurdish-controlled areas in Syria. The Turkish Ambassador Ahmet Basar Sen has now confirmed this in one go Interview with the FR. It is a response to the attacks on Turkey carried out by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Hatay after the earthquake. © Murat Kocabas/IMAGO

“The Syrian offshoot of the terrorist organization PKK, namely the PYD/YPG, carried out a vile attack with rocket launchers from Tel Rifaat on the area of ​​responsibility of our Öncüpınar border post,” said Sen. Our response to this was aimed at ensuring the security of the border region .” The PKK and its offshoots are trying to mislead the public with disinformation, the ambassador claims and defends the actions of the Turkish government.

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities continues to rise a week after the devastating tremors: 35,000 people have died according to the current status. Only a few survivors are saved. According to the United Nations, the death toll could rise to around 50,000. Opposite the transmitter Sky News UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said the death toll could “double or more”. However, estimates are difficult. (tt)