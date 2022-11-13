The Turkish metropolis was rocked by an explosion on Sunday afternoon – there are dead and dozens injured. President Erdogan speaks of an attack.

Istanbul – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described an explosion on Istanbul’s Istiklal shopping street as a “sneaky attack”. At least six people were killed and 53 injured, Erdogan said on Sunday. So a bomb exploded. It might be wrong to speak definitively of terrorism, the President said. But the metropolitan governor, Ali Yerlikaya, told him there was a “smell of terror” in the air.

According to Yerlikaya, the explosion happened at 4:20 p.m. local time. Rescue workers and the police are on site in large numbers, the state broadcaster TRT reported. Helicopters flew over Beyoglu and neighboring districts in the early evening. The Turkish Minister of Communications, Fahrettin Altun, said investigations into the background to the crime were ongoing.

Images shared on social media showed shattered windows and people lying on the ground covered in blood.

Tourist hotspot in the center of the metropolis

Shortly after the accident, the Turkish media initially did not report on the explosion. The Turkish broadcasting authority Rtük imposed a temporary news ban on the media. Reports of the explosion should be avoided so as not to cause fear and panic among the population, the letter said in the afternoon. The broadcasters CNN Türk and TRT, for example, then interrupted their reports on the explosion on the popular shopping street.

Police vehicles and ambulances are parked on the popular Istiklal shopping street after the blast. © Francisco Seco/AP/dpa

The street is a tourist hotspot in the center of the European part of the Turkish metropolis, which is often crowded even on Sundays.

In 2016, a suicide bomber blew himself up on Istiklal, killing four people and injuring 39 others. According to the Turkish government, the assassin had connections to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia. The group itself did not claim responsibility for the crime. dpa