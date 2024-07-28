Turkish President Erdogan Punches Child Who Didn’t Kiss His Hand

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slapped a boy after he refused to kiss his hand. The incident took place on Saturday, July 27, at a ceremony to hand over keys to apartments in the city of Rize and was captured on video.

The footage shows the boy approaching Erdogan on stage and looking him in the eye. The Turkish leader extends the back of his hand to him for a kiss, but the boy does not kiss it. Erdogan then lightly slaps the child on the cheek. After this, the boy kisses the president’s hand and receives money from him.

Representatives of the Turkish authorities have not commented on the incident.

