Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/08/2024 – 21:31

Turkey's president says this year's regional elections will be his last. In power since 2003, he is criticized for undermining civil liberties, for brutal repression of opponents and for maintaining an autocratic stance. Turkish President Recep Tayyp Erdogan announced this Friday (03/08) that regional elections at the end March will be his last, signaling the end of a period of more than two decades in power.

This was the first time that Erdogan, who has led the country since 2003, spoke about a possible departure from office. “I work non-stop. We ran from one side to the other out of breath […] For me, this is the end,” he said. “Within the authority given to me by law, this will be my last election.”

The 70-year-old authoritarian leader said he was confident that his party, the conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP), would remain in power after he left office. He said the March 31 elections will be “a blessing for the brothers who come after me. It will be a transfer of trust.”

The AKP is trying to win back the country's largest city, Istanbul, which was taken by the opposition in 2019. Erdogan himself was mayor of the metropolis between 1994 and 1998.

He was elected prime minister in 2003, when it was the most powerful position in Turkish politics. This changed after he served three terms as prime minister and was elected president in 2014.

A reform of the Constitution in 2017 changed the Turkish political system, which went from parliamentarism to presidentialism, with the elimination of the position of prime minister. The measure solidified Erdogan's stay in power.

Iron hand

Erdogan survived a coup attempt in 2016, after which he increased repression against opponents and dissidents and began to more vehemently oppress the Kurdish minority in Turkey.

His critics accuse him of undermining civil liberties and maintaining an autocratic stance. Over the past two decades, he has worked to eliminate the country's officially adopted secularism and install a regime heavily based on Islam.

Erdogan has gained a reputation for being unbeatable since the AKP's rise to power in 2002. Further electoral successes in 2018 and 2023 have seen Erdogan's stay in power extend to more than 20 years.

In recent years, however, it has been losing strength. In 2019, mayoral candidates he supported were defeated in Istanbul and the capital, Ankara. In the presidential elections of May last year, he only managed to win in the second round of voting, something that had never been necessary.

rc (AFP, ots)