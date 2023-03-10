This comes at a time when the country is grappling with the consequences of a powerful earthquake that has killed more than 46,000 people and left hundreds of thousands in 11 Turkish provinces sheltering in tents or temporary housing.

Erdogan said in a televised speech that the signing of the decree came after a comprehensive assessment of holding elections in the earthquake-affected areas.

Speaking about the government’s urgent measures to help the areas affected by the earthquake, the Turkish president said, “The government was able to remove the effects of the earthquake, and we will complete 300,000 homes in one year, and the elections will not hinder that.”

He pointed out that “there are those who are trying to exploit the earthquake and its effects in political contexts, but this will not affect our resolve and plans,” criticizing the opposition leaders by saying that “the statements of the opposition leaders about the earthquake and its effects prove their continuous attempts to spread rumors.”