Erkan Pehlivan

The European Parliament’s Turkey report criticizes President Erdogan’s policies. This is now threatening to separate from the EU.

Ankara/Strasbourg – Relations between Turkey and the EU are at a new low. Last week the rapporteur of the EU– Parliament for Turkey, Nacho Sánchez Amor, presented his report for the country. In it the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sharply criticized again. Parliament adopted the report – to the chagrin of the government in Istanbul.

In his report, Amor had given a clear message. The EU accession talks could not continue under the current situation in Turkey. When presenting his paper to the EU Parliament, the rapporteur announced that he did not see any improvement in Turkey. Erdogan and his AKP they just had them in May Türkiye election won again.

The EU Parliament does not see any positive future prospects for Türkiye

“I cannot see what incentive the ruling elite might have to change its domestic or foreign policy if it has just been confirmed in this process. What you in the Türkiye see, domestic policy, is pure continuity. There are no measures in the area of ​​rights and freedoms. There are not even any announcements of plans or reforms,” Amor said. Turkey must therefore receive a clear message from the European Parliament. The accession talks must in particular will take place in a “realistic framework” in the future because of the poor human rights situation.

“It is about stopping attacks on freedom of expression, leaving LGBTI people and associations alone, leaving the HDP alone and not imposing an Islamist agenda on the country’s culture,” the Turkey rapporteur said in his speech.

Erdogan threatens to break away from the EU

The Turkish president has now reacted to the massive criticism of his policies and expressed his disappointment. “The EU is trying to break away from Turkey. At a time when the EU is trying to break away from Turkey, we make our assessments in light of these developments. “After these assessments, we can separate from the EU if necessary,” Erdogan said at the weekend.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry, which is now led by the former head of the MIT secret service, Hakan Fidan, sharply attacks the report. The report is “full of unfair accusations” and is based on “disinformation from anti-Turkish circles.”

Turkish Foreign Ministry calls EU Parliament “biased”

“Unfortunately, this report also shows how far Members of the European Parliament are from developing the right strategic approach for both the EU and our region. “It shows how captive they are to populist politics,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry. “We hope that the new Parliament will act with an impartial, rational and constructive perspective after the 2024 European Parliament elections.”