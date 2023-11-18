Turkish President stated that if a ceasefire is reached he will make efforts to restore hospitals and schools

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this Saturday (18.Nov.2023) that the country will make efforts to rebuild hospitals and schools damaged in the Gaza Strip due to the war between Israel and Hamas.

“If a ceasefire is reached, we will do whatever is necessary to compensate for the destruction caused by Israel”said Erdogan, according to information from Reuters.

Erdogan this week asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce whether Israel has nuclear weapons.

“As Türkiye, we are making this call. Israel’s nuclear weapons must undoubtedly be inspected before it is too late. Let’s follow this”he stated.

Erdogan also said that families of Israelis held hostage by the militant group Hamas sent him a letter requesting his intervention to secure the hostages’ release. He said the Turkish intelligence agency was called in to investigate the matter.