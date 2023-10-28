President of Turkey also accuses Israel of committing war crimes; In response, Israel withdrew diplomats from the country

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said this Saturday (October 28, 2023) that Western powers are mainly to blame for the “massacre” taking place in the Gaza Strip. “With the exception of a few consciences that raised their voices, these massacres are entirely the work of the West”stated the head of state.

Erdogan participated in a rally in support of the Palestinian population. At the event, the Turkish president defined the State of Israel as “occupants of Palestinian territory” and the Hamas group as “freedom fighters”in addition to attributing war crimes to the Israelis.

“Israel has been openly committing war crimes for 22 days, but Western leaders cannot even call on Israel for a ceasefire, let alone react to it,” declared Erdogan. The head of the country also said that he is working to declare Israel a war criminal. According to Turkish authorities, more than 1 million people attended the pro-Palestinian demonstration.

In his speech, Erdogan appealed several times to religious references and mentioned a union of the Muslim world against Christian countries. The political base of the Turkish president’s party is made up of nationalist and Islamic parties.

“Hey West, I’m talking to you! You want a war between the Cross and the Crecent? So know that these people are alive, these people are firm”said Erdogan, in reference to the long-standing conflicts between Christians and Muslims over control of the Holy Land.

Israel withdraws diplomats from Türkiye

In response to Erdogan’s speeches, Israel’s Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, reported that he had recalled all Israeli diplomats working in Turkey.

In Publication on his profile on X (formerly Twitter), Cohen said that the government will reevaluate relations between the 2 countries after the “serious statements” of the Turkish president.