During a visit to Germany this Friday (17), the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that the German government does not criticize Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip, in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7, in reason for the Holocaust “debt”.

Erdogan and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz maintain different positions on the conflict in the Palestinian enclave. The Turkish president has called for a ceasefire in Gaza and criticized Israel’s operation: at the end of October, he called the Jewish state a “war criminal”. Erdogan refuses to call Hamas terrorists and classifies it as a “resistance” group.

Scholz has defended Israel’s right to defend itself. “The Hamas attack means that Israel must protect itself and be able to defend itself,” said the foreign minister this Friday, in statements to the press published by the Times of Israel newspaper.

“A terrorist organization that rules this region cannot continue to carry out such activities repeatedly with unbelievable military force. This must end, and this is the objective we must support – it is what we do, in any case”, said the chancellor.

Erdogan countered, suggesting that Holocaust deaths prevent Germany from criticizing Israel.

“I speak openly because we owe Israel nothing. If we were in debt [com o Estado judeu], we could not speak so openly”, said the Turkish president. “Those who are in debt cannot speak openly. We did not go through the Holocaust and we are not in such a situation.”

Erdogan has denied that his views are anti-Semitic. “For us, there should be no discrimination between Jews, Christians and Muslims in the region. I fought against anti-Semitism,” he claimed.