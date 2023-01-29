The travel warning posted late Saturday follows demonstrations last weekend outside the Turkish embassy in Sweden, in which an anti-Islam activist burned a Quran and pro-Kurdish groups protested against Turkey. The events intensified Turkey’s so far refusal to ratify Sweden’s bid to join NATO.

Sweden and Finland jointly applied to join the military alliance, dropping longtime military non-alignment in the aftermath of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In a pre-recorded video of an event released on Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated that Turkey might only agree to Finland’s accession.

“If necessary, we can send a different message about Finland,” Erdogan told a group of youth in Bilecik Province. Sweden will be shocked when we give a different message than Finland.”

Turkey has accused the government in Stockholm of being too lenient with groups it considers terrorist organizations or existential threats, including Kurdish groups.

NATO requires unanimous consent from its existing members to add new members, but Erdogan’s government has said it will only agree to accept Sweden if the country meets its conditions.

In a travel advisory for citizens, Turkey’s foreign ministry cited an increase in anti-Turkey protests by “groups with links to terrorist groups,” a reference to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged a decades-old insurgency against Turkey. Besides Turkey, the European Union and the United States have also designated the PKK as a terrorist group.

Pro-Kurdish groups waved flags of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its affiliates during protests in Sweden organized in reaction to Sweden and Finland promising to ban PKK activities in their countries in order to secure Turkey’s approval of their NATO membership.

Erdogan said he told the Swedish prime minister: “You will hand over these terrorists if you really want to join NATO. If you do not hand over these terrorists, I am sorry.”

He said Turkey had submitted a list of 120 people it wanted extradited from Sweden, a demand that was part of a memorandum signed in June to avoid Turkey vetoing the joint Nordic request.

Turkey is demanding the extradition of PKK fighters as well as some followers of Fethullah Gulen, the cleric accused of attempting a 2016 coup. In December, Sweden’s Supreme Court said the country could not extradite Bulent Kines, the former editor-in-chief of a newspaper linked to Gulen, angering Turkey.

Turkey strongly condemned the burning of the Quran by far-right activist Rasmus Paludan in Stockholm, which he repeated in Copenhagen on Friday.

Ankara also summoned the Dutch ambassador after another far-right activist tore pages from the Koran in The Hague.

Earlier on Saturday, before Turkey issued its travel advisory, the Nordic countries separately issued updated travel advisories for Turkey. Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden urged their citizens visiting Turkey to avoid large gatherings and to exercise caution.

Sweden’s foreign ministry said in a message on its website that Sweden’s embassy in Ankara remains closed to the public and that visitors to the country’s consulate general in Istanbul are “required to exercise vigilance”.

“We want to make Swedes in Turkey aware that more manifestations may happen,” the Swedish ministry said, referring to the counter-protests that erupted in Turkey after last weekend’s events in Stockholm.