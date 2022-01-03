ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he was saddened by the country’s annual inflation in 2021 after the rate soared to 36.1%, adding that his government is determined to reduce it. for one digit.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said inflation had risen because of rising global commodity prices and the fall of the lira, which lost nearly 44% of its value last year.

He also said authorities will inspect exorbitant price increases and announced additional support for salaries for civil servants and retirees.

(By Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun)

Erdogan’s post says he is saddened by 36% inflation in Turkey in 2021 and first appeared in ISTOÉ MONEY.

#Erdogan #saddened #inflation #Turkey #MONEY