President Erdogan ready to meet Assad amid Middle East war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he is ready to hold a meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. Such a move is expected to help bring stability and peace to the Middle East. Erdogan’s words leads Turkish edition of Hurriyet.

“We have made a call on this issue and expressed our readiness to meet with Bashar al-Assad to normalize relations between Turkey and Syria. We are ready for this. As two countries with Muslim populations, we want to implement this unity as soon as possible,” Erdogan said, noting that he is waiting for the decision of the other side.

The Turkish president also noted that the current lull in Syria is conducive to finding a final solution to the conflict. He stressed that millions of Syrians are waiting to return to their homeland.