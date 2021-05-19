ofFelix Durach shut down

Recep Tayyip Erdogan rumbles against the governments in Washington and Vienna in the context of the Middle East conflict. The Austrian government rejects the allegations.

Ankara – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has directed condemnation and insults at the governments that have sided with Israel in view of the Middle East conflict that has flared up again in recent days. Erdogan made sharp allegations against US President Joe Biden after the Washington Post reported that Washington had planned to ship $ 735 million in arms to the Israeli government in Tel Aviv.

Middle East conflict: Erdogan raises serious allegations against the Austrian federal government

“Unfortunately you are making history with your bloody hands,” the Turkish President told Joe Biden on Monday evening (May 17th). “The soil of Palestine” will be washed with “horror, pain and blood. And you support it, ”continued Erdogan. In the past few days, international calls for US intervention to settle the conflict have grown louder. The Biden government has not yet explicitly agreed to the calls for a ceasefire.

Erdogan also addressed clear words to the Austrian federal government in Vienna on Monday evening. In solidarity with Israel, she hoisted the Israeli flag on the roof of the Chancellery and the Foreign Ministry on Friday (May 14). For Erdogan an act of provocation. “I curse the Austrian state,” rumbled the Turkish President. “The Austrian state is probably trying to issue the bill for the Jews who subjected it to genocide to the Muslims,” ​​is the accusation from Ankara.

A sign of solidarity: the Israeli flag flies next to the Austrian and European Union flags at the Austrian Chancellery in Vienna. © Federal Chancellery / dpa

Austria’s foreign minister rejects allegations: “Allegations take care of themselves”

The answer from Vienna came on Tuesday morning. “The Turkish President’s allegations are self-evident”, judges the Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and, in turn, directs allegations to Erdogan: “The Middle East conflict cannot be resolved with foam at the mouth”.

As a proposed solution to the Middle East conflict, Erdogan also provided, among other things, a “new regulation of Jerusalem”. Erdogan demands that the Holy City should be run by a commission made up of representatives from Islam, Christianity and Jews. (fd / dpa)