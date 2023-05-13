In an interview on Friday, Erdogan said he came to power through democracy and will work in line with the democratic process.

He added, “If our nation made a different decision, we would do just that. Whatever the democratic necessity, there is nothing else to do.”

Turkish politicians hold rallies in the final hours of their campaign on Saturday, on the eve of a pivotal election that could hugely shape the future of the NATO member.

At eight o’clock in the morning, Turkish voters go to the polls to vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections, provided that the polling stations close their doors at 17:00, according to local time.