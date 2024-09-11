Erdogan declared support for territorial integrity of Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared his support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, noting that Ankara does not recognize Crimea as part of Russia. He said this in a video address to the summit of “leaders of the Crimean platform,” the agency reports. Anadolu.

“Our support for her independence [Украины] is permanent, including Crimea,” the politician said.

He also added that such demands allegedly “comply with international law.” In addition, Erdogan added that Turkey supports Ukraine’s measures taken against the Crimean Tatars.

On September 19 last year, Erdogan said that Russia would never leave Crimea. He stressed that he had come to this conclusion after a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.