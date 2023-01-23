Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today, Monday, that Sweden should not expect Turkey to support its file for membership in NATO, after a protest near the Turkish embassy in the capital, Stockholm, during which a copy of the Holy Quran was burned.
“Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy (in Stockholm) can no longer expect us to support their membership in NATO,” Erdogan said, in a speech after a cabinet meeting.
Last May, Sweden and Finland applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). This requires the approval of all members of the alliance, including Turkey.
On Saturday, the Swedish-Danish far-right, Rasmus Paludan, burned a copy of the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, sparking a wave of global condemnation.
