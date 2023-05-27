Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

In a tweet, Erdoğan says Turkey’s elections are proof of the stability of Turkish democracy. He rejects the accusation that he is aiming for a dictatorship.

Ankara – Turkey is on the way to dictatorship. This is a fear that is often heard Runoff election in Turkey around the presidency between incumbents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and whose challenger Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu is so extremely interesting for international observers.

Does this evolve? Nato-Member Turkey, which has the second largest army in this defense alliance and is strategically located between Europe and Asia, to a Russian-style autocracy under Erdoğan? Or will it remain in the community of liberal Western-style states that are under increasing pressure around the world to oppose autocracies such as China to claim. This question overshadows the upcoming runoff.

Erdoğan has now rejected the accusation of wanting to establish an authoritarian regime in his country via Twitter. The Türkiye be a reliably stable democracy. The current parliamentary and presidential elections have shown this, writes the incumbent Turkish president. “The electoral process our country is going through has helped to reveal countless truths. On May 14, we not only saw the strength of Turkish democracy at the ballot box, but also the bursting of the ‘filter bubbles,'” Erdoğan tweeted.

Erdoğan: “We have shown that the claims about the dictatorship are pure nonsense”

The dictatorship accusation against him is a “slander” of Turkey as a whole, which he apparently portrays as a campaign controlled from abroad. He speaks of “slander campaigns by those who failed to motivate even half of the voters in their own country to vote” and attacks the international media landscape without getting specific.

“It was insidious psychological operations that were carried out on us in the international press. It was the lies and false reports that the opposition bluntly repeated. It was the politics of fear that CHPchairman (Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu) and his company,” Erdoğan elaborates in his tweet.

The outcome of the May 14 election, or the will of the people that manifested itself in it, would undo all of this. “We have shown that the accusations of dictatorship are pure nonsense.” In the first round of the presidential elections, Erdoğan, opposition leader, received a total of 49.51 percent of the votes Kemal Kilicdaroglu came to 44.88 percent. The runoff will take place on May 28th. Current Turkey election polls now see incumbent Erdoğan by far ahead.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech at the party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, after the presidential election. © Ali Unal/dpa

Erdoğan speaks of the “foresight of our nation” and the “maturity of our democracy”

The elections have shown that the will of the Turkish nation cannot be chained, Erdoğan continues. “We have shown that elections cannot be won with lies, slander and the politics of fear. We have shown that it is impossible to reach people’s hearts with hate speech. We have shown that it is not possible to work with separatists and FETÖ members for political gain.”

FETÖ refers to supporters of the Gülen movement, which is blamed for the 2016 coup attempt. By “separatists” Erdoğan probably means the Kurds or the pro-Kurdish ones HDPwith whom his challenger Kılıçdaroğlu is working to oust him.

The elections had shown the whole world not only the “farsightedness of our nation” but also the “maturity of our democracy”. This is a result of the last 21 years, he suggests. Erdoğans AKP has been in power since 2002.

If he were a dictator, there would be no run-off, Erdoğan said

“We achieved this together with 85 million people, regardless of which political party they voted for. Hopefully, after May 28th, together we will carry all these achievements of our country much further,” he concludes.

At a rally in the capital Ankara on Wednesday (May 24), Erdoğan emphasized that there would be no run-off election if he were actually a dictator. “Look at it this way. Would a dictator hold a second ballot? The dictator does his job on the first turn. And besides, he wins with 90% (of the votes). There are many examples of this in the world. We long to win the hearts of our people, not the dictatorship.” (Robert Wagner)