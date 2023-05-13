Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was not going to end relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin because of Washington’s dissatisfaction with Moscow. He spoke about this on Friday, May 12, during a conversation with Turkish TV channels.

“I never stopped interacting with Putin, because, for example, America has a negative attitude towards the Russian Federation. Quite the opposite. I continued to interact with him as strong as possible,” the Turkish leader said.

Erdogan pointed out that trade and economic relations with Russia are stronger than ties with the United States. In addition, he believes that these relations should be developed further, in view of the great prospects.

The Turkish President added that he sees the potential for generating income from Russian tourists. He noted that Russia has overtaken Germany in terms of the number of tourists who come to the country.

“And how can I terminate relations with such a state? Is this possible? Erdogan concluded.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the opposition leader to be “ashamed” of allegations of Russian interference in the republic’s election campaign. The head of state added that Western countries are “liars”.

At the same time, Erdogan declared the inadmissibility of attacks by the Turkish opposition on Russia. He explained that Turkey’s trade with Russia is higher than with the US.

On the same day, the press secretary of the Russian leader, Dmitry Peskov, said that Moscow strongly rejects the accusations of opposition Turkish politician Kemal Kılıçdaroglu of interfering in the presidential elections in Turkey. Russia cherishes relations with Turkey, since Ankara has so far taken a very responsible, sovereign and well-thought-out position on a whole range of regional problems, the Kremlin spokesman said.