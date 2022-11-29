Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara will not be accountable to other states for military operations in Syria and Iraq. The agency reports Anadolu.

“We don’t need to get permission from anyone when taking steps regarding the security of our homeland and our people,” Erdogan said on November 28 after a meeting of the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

He stressed that Turkey will not be accountable to anyone.

The Turkish leader also said that other countries should not support the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), writes “Gazeta.Ru”.

Erdogan added that Turkey will not tolerate hypocrisy from countries that support terrorists.

On November 20, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the start of Operation Claw-Sword. Ankara believes the PKK was involved in a terrorist attack in the center of Istanbul earlier in November. So, by November 25, more than 300 terrorists were eliminated during an air operation in northern Iraq and Syria.

At the same time, Erdogan announced that he was considering the possibility of conducting a ground operation in Syria and Iraq after the completion of the air part.

The guarantor countries of the Astana process (Russia, Iran and Turkey) condemned the growing activity of terrorist groups in Syria. In addition, they expressed their determination to continue cooperation to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.