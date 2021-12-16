Turkish President Recep Erdogan drastically increased the minimum wage on Thursday from 2,825 to 4,250 lira (243 euros) per month. The 50 percent salary increase is the largest in Turkish history, Erdogan said proudly at a news conference. This should compensate citizens for the high inflation and the sharp fall in the lira, which has lost more than 50 percent in value against the euro this year.

But the unions had demanded a bigger salary increase. The umbrella organization for progressive unions (DISK) states that the minimum wage at current prices should be at least 5,200 lira. Because the lightning-fast devaluation of the lira erodes the purchasing power of citizens. The minimum wage of this year was still equal to 312 euros in January. Next year’s minimum wage is worth 243 euros at the current exchange rate. And the lira continues to fall.

undeclared workers

The currency hit a new low of 17.75 per euro on Thursday after the central bank cut interest rates for the fifth month in a row. The main interest rate went from 15 to 14 percent, despite rising inflation. But Erdogan believes that high inflation is the result of high interest rates — a theory that economists have relegated to the realm of fables. With the low interest rates, Erdogan wants to boost the economy in the run-up to the 2023 parliamentary and presidential elections.

The increase in the minimum wage is an extension of this. More than 40 percent of all workers earn the minimum wage, according to the Turkish Institute of Social Security. This means that the hike will have a broad impact on the economy at a time when Erdogan’s popularity is waning. But for companies it means higher costs. While their costs are already rising sharply due to high inflation for companies.

That is why Erdogan also announced on Thursday that the income tax on minimum wages will be abolished, saving entrepreneurs 450 lira per employee per month. In addition, the stamp duty will be removed next year, a tax that applies to many legal documents, such as contracts, letters of credit, guarantees and payrolls. But is this enough to deter employers from firing or hiring undeclared workers to cut costs?

Manufacturing industry

To ensure that state-owned banks continue to lend to companies, the Turkish government plans to provide billions of dollars to maintain state-owned banks’ financial buffers. This reported Bloomberg news agency. The size and details of the capital injection were to be announced Monday.

The capital injection should give state banks more clout to support companies while Erdogan experiments with a new economic model. This is based on low wages and a weak currency, which should boost production, employment and exports, allowing Turkey to compete with China’s manufacturing industry. According to Erdogan, this transformation requires Turkey to free itself from the grip of foreign flash capital by cutting interest rates.

But Erdogan’s ‘economic struggle for independence’ has so far mainly led to rising inflation and lower purchasing power.