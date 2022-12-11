Erdogan says Turkey will help Ukraine overcome ‘hard winter’

Ankara will provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to overcome the “hard winter”. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made such a promise, the agency writes. Anadolu.

“President Erdogan said he will continue to work to meet the humanitarian needs of the people of Ukraine in the coming difficult winter months,” the Turkish leader said during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Earlier, Ankara announced its readiness to provide support to Moscow and Kyiv for the speedy end of the conflict in Ukraine.

On December 11, Erdogan phoned Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader discussed with the Turkish side the situation around Ukraine and Syria.