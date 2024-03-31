Erdogan: in the next 4-5 years, the Turkish leadership will correct the mistakes made

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that in the next 4-5 years his party and administration will correct the mistakes made. Writes about this TASS.

As the head of state clarified, the results of the municipal elections indicate that the authorities made a number of mistakes. “In these 4-5 years, we will focus more on the pressing problems of our country, especially on restoring the regions affected by the earthquake and solving our economic problems,” the politician noted.

Erdogan promised that he would do his best to analyze “the messages that the nation gave in the elections.” The Turkish leader added that he intends to improve prosperity, strengthen peace and security.

Earlier, Erdogan said that the elections in Turkey were not the end for his party.