Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Split

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a joint meeting in March 2023. © Imago/Collage

The traffic light follows warm words about “reason of state” for Israel with a cold shower. The situation in Gaza is becoming difficult – a plan is needed, demands Georg Anastasiadis.

In Jerusalem, people have always been realistic enough not to pay too much attention to Berlin’s talk of Israel’s security as German reasons of state. But now the federal government has managed to undercut even its deepest expectations: that Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock instructed her diplomats not to clearly reject a partisan pro-Hamas resolution from the UN, but to abstain, and that Chancellor Olaf Scholz did the same still defended, was cowardly and embarrassing.

This signal is all the more devastating for the people in the attacked Jewish state than the Turkish president Erdogan At the same time, it predicted that when the day came, Israel would be abandoned by the “Western powers” ​​and wiped off the map.

On the battlefield, what is not immediately in people’s minds is that Israel is on the defensive

Israel may be on the rise in Gaza, but it is increasingly on the defensive in the propaganda war against Hamas. The butchers of October 7th will also be able to take advantage of the rocket attack in a refugee neighborhood with many deaths. No matter how much the government in Jerusalem can assert that those who died were mostly fighters in their tunnels: not only in the Arab world, but also in the world views of “Fridays for Future” and other useful idiots who are in the Hamas’s head-cutters see the liberators from Western colonialism, the roles between victims and perpetrators are clearly divided.

Even the careless moments in which the terrorist organization shows its true face do not change this. When asked why thousands of kilometers of tunnels had been built but no bunkers for the defenseless civilian population, a senior Hamas figure gave the impassive answer that this was the task of the UN. The death of one’s own civilians is part of the terrorists’ business model. Israel will not be able to defeat them with weapons alone. There needs to be a plan for an Arab mandate to end the hell in Gaza.

George Anastasiadis