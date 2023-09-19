Turkish President Erdogan said the conflict in Ukraine will last a long time

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented on the progress of the conflict in Ukraine. This is what he’s talking about spoke out in an interview with the American television channel PBS.

Erdogan predicted a long-term end to the conflict in Ukraine and emphasized that “it is absolutely obvious that this war will last a long time.” According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin calls for ending the crisis as quickly as possible.

“Mr. Putin also advocates an early end to the war. I say this only from his words, Putin wants this war to end as soon as possible. This is what he said, and I believe his words,” the politician concluded.

Earlier, Erdogan stated that there are no losers in the case of the peace process in Ukraine. “We continue our efforts with the conviction that war has no winners and peace has no losers,” he said.