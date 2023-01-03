Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold telephone conversations on Wednesday, January 4, with his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. About this on January 3 on the air of the Turkish TV channel NTV Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

“Tomorrow, our president plans to talk on the phone with Putin and Zelensky,” Kalyn said on the TV channel. NTV.

According to him, Erdogan intends to discuss the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine.

Information that Putin plans to speak with Erdogan on January 4, “Interfax” also confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

On January 1, Kalyn said in an interview with Kriter magazine that Turkey supports diplomatic means of resolving the crisis in Ukraine. He noted that Ankara provides assistance to Kyiv in many areas, but does not stop cooperation with Moscow, since this is in line with Turkey’s national interests.

On December 2, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that some Western countries are not interested in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, but they should convince Kyiv to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia. On the same day, the NTV portal reported that Erdogan pointed out to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak the importance of creating conditions for negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

A day earlier, Cavusoglu said that the Turkish authorities believe that a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is possible if diplomacy is given a chance. He also noted that Erdogan will continue contacts with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine. According to him, Ankara continues to be a mediator and holds important meetings against the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

