Today, Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan participated remotely in a live broadcast on television, after he was forced two days ago to cut off a live interview due to stomach flu.

Erdogan, who was forced to cancel all his commitments and campaign activities, appeared on Wednesday and Thursday, 17 days before the presidential and legislative elections, via a video link from the presidential palace in Ankara on the occasion of the inauguration of the first nuclear plant in Turkey built by Russia.

Erdogan, 69, said, “Our country has risen to the rank of countries with nuclear energy,” dispelling all rumors that circulated about his health.

The inauguration of the “Akuyu” station in the south of the country, which was built by the Russian giant company “Rosatom”, was supposed to be a major election station for the Turkish president during the current week.

Erdogan was supposed to go to it, and he was even counting on the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin as well, but the latter accepted it.

“The president (Erdogan) attaches great importance to strengthening Russian-Turkish relations,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin, who spoke via videoconference. “We certainly support this position and are confident that the close cooperation and partnership between Russia and Turkey is mutually beneficial,” he added.

On Wednesday evening, the head of the Turkish Presidency’s Communication Department, Fakhruddin Elton, sought to silence rumors circulating on social media about Erdogan’s health, after announcing the cancellation of two activities for the country’s president that were scheduled for Thursday.

“We categorically reject these baseless claims about the president’s health,” Elton wrote in a tweet.

– “stomach flu”

President Erdogan’s malaise began on Tuesday evening, when he was scheduled to give a long interview to two Turkish television stations after participating in public events in three different cities earlier in the day.

The program was delayed without any explanation for an hour and a half, and suddenly stopped ten minutes after it started, while a journalist was asking a question.

He heard the voice of an unidentified person surprised by what happened behind the camera before the program stopped, while the journalist asking the question stood up from his seat.

And the Turkish president returned to appear on the screen after a quarter of an hour, before he cut the interview short, explaining that he had “stomach flu.”

In a tweet on Twitter, Erdogan wrote, on Wednesday morning, that he was “resting at home today on the advice of doctors,” canceling his participation in three public events in the Central Anatolia region.

On Thursday afternoon, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that Erdogan had gastroenteritis. “He is in good condition. The effects of the gastroenteritis have subsided. He will resume his program as soon as possible,” he said.