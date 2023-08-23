Home page politics

From: Patrick Peltz

Erdogan is trying again to mediate between Ukraine, NATO and Putin. In his role as mediator, he pursues a variety of interests.

Ankara – After the termination of the important grain agreement by Wladimir Putin In mid-July, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan new talks by government officials in Moscow. Erdogan told the press that his Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan could soon travel to the Russian capital to talk about a new agreement. It should not only be about the agreement, but also about possible peace talks between the two countries Russia and the Ukraine.

The Turkish President told reporters that he was optimistic that the agreement could be restored and promised that the Türkiye will use “intensive efforts” and diplomacy to restore the agreement. He hailed the agreement as a “bridge for peace” and called for its restoration as a measure to maintain stability in the region. He’s with me too Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Istanbul about possible peace negotiations and the agreement.

Wheat exports from Ukraine have plummeted

Russia’s decision to withdraw from the deal, which expires in July 2022, has brought Ukrainian wheat exports to a halt. Because the Russian Navy controls the Black Sea, through which the bulk of Ukraine’s grain exports pass, it has an important leverage in talks to resume the deal. Moscow has also warned that it will consider any ship approaching any of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports as possibly carrying military cargo.

As Ukraine is a major producer of grains and other foodstuffs, the deal had helped keep global food prices somewhat stable and partially cushioned the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Despite the war, thanks to the agreement, Ukraine has been able to ship almost 33 million tons of grain from its ports across the Black Sea. Since the war, Ukraine’s wheat exports have fallen by more than 40 percent. The main customers today are EU-Countries and Turkey, before the war they were states in North Africa and Asia.

Economic ties between Turkey and Russia

Erdogan’s desire to present himself as a major diplomatic player and peacemaker in the Russia-Ukraine conflict can be explained in part by the close economic ties between Ankara and Moscow. Accordingly, Erdogan condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and at the same time attacked the Nato sharply: “The outbreak of the conflict can be traced back to years of expansionism, in which the agreements after the fall of the Berlin Wall were not kept.”

Russia provided a third of Turkey’s gas imports in 2022, while state-owned Rosatom is developing Turkey’s first nuclear power plant, which is expected to generate around 10 percent of Turkey’s electricity by 2025. Russia is also Türkiye’s third largest trading partner. Despite its NATO membership, Turkey also bought the Russian missile system S-400, which led to Ankara’s exclusion from the F-35 development program in 2017 and to US sanctions against Turkey.

Erdogan has been using NATO membership as a lever for political interests for years

At the same time he knows the weight of the NATO-Turkey’s membership as the second strongest military power after the USA skillfully to use for his own domestic and foreign policy interests. He has repeatedly blocked alliance projects in order to assert his own interests. In 2009, for example, he blocked the appointment of the Dane Anders Fogh Rasmussen as the new NATO Secretary General. He is too tolerant of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed and sympathizes too much with “Kurdish terrorists” in Turkey. After lengthy negotiations between Western heads of state and government, Turkey managed to gain high leadership positions in NATO.

After a break in relations between Turkey and Turkey the following year Israel came, Erdogan prevented cooperation with the alliance for six years. A few years later, Erdogan delayed for months a NATO plan to strengthen Eastern European states against Russia by again “leading Kurdish militants” and demanding that the alliance declare those operating in Syria terrorists. Most recently, Erdogan initially blocked Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO accession for a long time and only gave in after the NATO partners had made concessions. The concessions included F-16 fighter jets from the USAthe extradition of Kurds and, implicitly, a standstill by NATO partners when Turkey attacks Kurdish areas in northern Syria.

Erdogan presents himself as a strong leader in domestic and foreign policy

Human rights organizations have long observed that such “military operations” aim at ethnic cleansing of the Kurds. “We have seen the same thing in the previous so-called military operations, how Turkish soldiers occupied Kurdish towns and villages and expelled Kurds living there,” said Anita Starosta from the human rights organization “medico international”. last year the FR.

Erdogan and his party are using the attacks against the Kurds to consolidate their internal rule. Thousands of party members HDP, who campaigns in particular for the Kurdish minority, have been arrested since the parliamentary elections. These include former chairmen, members of parliament, executives and mayors. Twelve former HDP MPs are in prison and many more are in exile.

The successes he achieved through the NATO blockade enabled him to present himself to the population nationally and internationally as a strong leader. Especially in economically difficult times with high inflation, these are two essential pillars of his legitimacy as a AKP– Boss and President. This is accompanied by strong repression of the opposition, the media has been monopolized and the judiciary has been brought under control. Erdogan, on the other hand, shields himself from criticism from the international community through his staged role as a mediator Ukraine war skilfully or use veto rights, as in NATO, to assert its interests. (Patrick Peltz)