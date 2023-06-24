The Turkish presidency said today, Saturday, that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, after the Wagner Group fighters launched an armed rebellion last night.

The Turkish presidency stated that the two presidents discussed the latest developments in Russia, adding that Erdogan had informed Putin of Ankara’s readiness to play a role in order to reach a peaceful solution to the situation.

“President Erdogan stressed the need for no one to try to benefit from the current events in Russia,” she added.

President Putin said, in an emergency televised speech earlier on Saturday, that anyone who took up arms against the Russian army would be punished, describing the actions of the Wagner Group as “treason”.

The Kremlin said, in a separate statement, that Erdogan supported, during the phone call with Putin, the method adopted by the Russian government to deal with the rebellion.