Erdogan will offer Putin mediation on the conflict in Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered to mediate the conflict in Ukraine. In the near future, the Turkish leader is expected to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, at which Erdogan wants to offer his services as a negotiator.

Possible negotiations in Turkey

Putin is expected to visit Turkey in the last week of August and meet with Erdogan. This was reported by the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, citing its own sources.

In addition to Ukrainian topics, the presidents can discuss economic issues, tourism and mutual settlements in national currencies. Another main topic will be the grain deal, from which Russia withdrew.

The Russian agency RIA Novosti, citing its sources in the Erdogan administration, reported that the Turkish leader wants to mediate in resolving the Ukrainian conflict. According to the interlocutor of the agency, Turkey has repeatedly advocated to quickly achieve a sustainable ceasefire and sit down at the negotiating table.

Mr. President today is perhaps the only world leader who enjoys the sincere trust of the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, can be in constant contact with them, does everything to bring peace to the region Interlocutor in the Erdogan administrationRIA News

Will Erdogan succeed?

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa, in an interview with Lenta.ru, said that Erdogan has long been trying to become a negotiator on Ukraine. However, there are difficulties in this, because the obligations to Russia under the deal have not been fulfilled. Turkey is also responsible for this, and this must be taken into account.

This is not Erdogan's first such proposal. There have already been negotiations in Turkey, which did not end with anything, or rather, ended with Ukraine not fulfilling its obligations Alexey Chepa First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

The Russian parliamentarian noted that Moscow supports any peace initiatives. But they must take into account the interests of both parties.

“Nevertheless, any negotiating initiatives, but not formal ones, but really those that will take into account the interests of Russia, are welcome,” he added.

Successful attempts by Erdogan

It should be noted that Erdogan managed to establish a certain communication between Moscow and Kiev. The biggest success is, of course, the grain deal.

Negotiations on the possibility of exporting Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea began in the summer of 2022. Then Erdogan announced this as a solution to the food crisis.

However, as a result, the obligations to Russia were not fulfilled. Now Erdogan is trying to restore the grain deal that Moscow pulled out of.

In August, I hope, we will meet with Mr. Putin. We are trying to protect our country from the negative consequences of the war, which has been going on for a year and a half. Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey

Then the Kremlin said that so far there was no certainty regarding the possibility of a meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

Also, Erdogan has repeatedly been a negotiator in the exchange of prisoners between the parties. In early July, he said that he was talking on this topic with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.