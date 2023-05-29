In front of a large crowd of his supporters, Erdogan said:

Turkish democracy is the winner today.

You did not disappoint the people, and you entrusted me with the task.

We will continue to build Türkiye’s centenary.

The people preserved the popular will through the ballot box.

The people gave the majority in Parliament to the People’s Alliance in the first round of elections.

The winner in this election is Türkiye.

Terrorist organizations are the only losers in this election.

We will focus on our national goals, unite to achieve them, and leave differences behind.

We will put aside differences and unite on national values ​​and dreams.

No one can interfere in the internal politics of our country.

We have to build a productive economy, and inflation is one of the biggest challenges facing Türkiye.

We will build a strong economy based on stability and trust.

Settling in Türkiye, we will continue the way.

We will continue to advance the defense industry in our country.

We will secure the return of an additional one million Syrian refugees.

On Sunday, the head of the High Election Authority, Ahmet Yanar, confirmed Erdogan’s victory after he secured 52.14 percent of the vote, which marked the official result of the election.

Yanar said that after counting 99.43 percent of the ballot boxes, Erdogan’s rival Kilicdaroglu got 47.86 percent.

He added that with a difference of more than two million votes between the two candidates, the rest of the votes that have not yet been counted will not change anything in the result.