Turkish President Erdogan: the number of victims of the earthquake reached 912, 5385 people were injured

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the death toll from the earthquake that occurred on the morning of February 6 – according to him, it claimed 912 lives, 5385 people were injured. Writes about it Reuters.

The Syrian Ministry of Health also calculated the number of victims of the tragedy: the death toll reached 326, 1042 people were injured.

Vice President of the Republic Fuat Oktay previously informedthat as a result of the earthquake in Kahramanmaras in ten provinces, 284 people were killed, 2323 were injured. Erdogan, in turn, stressed that it is difficult to estimate the death toll. “We hope to overcome this catastrophe with the least human losses,” the politician stressed.

On the morning of February 6, an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit Turkey, the strongest in the country since 1939. The tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon and Cyprus.