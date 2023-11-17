Erdogan: The Palestinian issue can only be resolved through recognition of two states

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a solution to the Palestinian issue is inevitable and named the only way to do it, reports TASS.

“The military confrontation between Israel and Palestine confirmed the inevitability of resolving the Palestinian conflict based on the principle of two states within the borders of 1967,” the Turkish leader noted, implying recognition of the sovereignty of both countries, in which East Jerusalem should be the capital of Palestine.

Earlier, the head of the Hamas Politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, said that Israel would not achieve its goals in the Gaza Strip. In addition, he said, the Israeli hostages will be released on the terms of the Palestinian movement.