Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Turkey could intervene militarily in Syria and Iraq again. © ILYAS AKENGIN/AFP

After the attack on the Turkish Interior Ministry, Ankara hints at new military operations in Syria and Iraq. There was a critical meeting at the Ministry of Defense.

Ankara – Last Sunday (October 1st), an explosion in front of the Interior Ministry shook the Turkish capital Ankara. On the day the Turkish parliament reopened after the summer recess, two attackers, later confirmed by Turkish authorities as members of the banned PKK, attacked the barrier in front of the Interior Ministry. The PKK, which is also classified as a terrorist organization in Europe and the USA, claimed responsibility. While one PKK member blew himself up, the second attacker was shot dead by Turkish police. Two police officers were slightly injured in the attack.

Türkiye could start new military operation: Erdogan announces new actions

It looks like Turkey now wants to respond militarily to the attack – with new military operations in Syria and Iraq. During his opening speech in the Turkish parliament on the day of the explosion, the Turkish president repeated this Recep Tayyip Erdogan a statement that he repeatedly uses in connection with military threats: “We can come all at once one night.” He advised that this phrase should “never” be forgotten.

He promised in parliament that threats against Turkey would be eliminated both inside and outside its borders. After Erdogan’s speech, the Turkish Air Force launched dozens of attacks against PKK targets in northern Iraq. A total of 16 targets, such as the organization’s ammunition depots and bunkers, were destroyed, it said. Turkish drones also attacked several targets in northern Syria, which is largely controlled by the predominantly Kurdish YPG militia. Turkey classifies the YPG as an offshoot of the PKK. Drone strikes against the YPG in Syria have now become routine.

Turkish Foreign Minister warns “third countries”: “Stay away from the YPG”

A clearer statement finally followed on Wednesday (October 4) from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who worked for years as head of the MIT secret service. In the course of intelligence activities, it was determined that “the two terrorists came to our country from Syria and were trained there,” explained Fidan, according to the state news broadcaster TRT Haber, adding: “All infrastructure and energy facilities of the YPG and PKK in Syria and Iraq are now legitimate targets for our armed forces and intelligence units.”

“I recommend that third countries stay away from facilities and members of the PKK and YPG,” the Foreign Minister also warned. Fidan’s statements were interpreted in Turkish expert circles as a message to the USA and Russia. The YPG is considered a US ally in the fight against the IS terrorist militia, while Russia and the Moscow-backed Assad regime also cooperate with the YPG from time to time. Both countries have a military presence in northern Syria. “Our army will respond very clearly to this attack, the terrorists will regret their action again,” Fidan continued.

After the Ankara attack: Critical meeting at the Turkish Defense Ministry

Shortly after this statement by the Foreign Minister, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported a critical security meeting. Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan, Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalın, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Chief of General Staff Metin Gürak were invited to the ministry by Defense Minister Yasar Güler. According to Turkish media, the meeting discussed future military operations in Syria and Iraq.

At the same time, former Turkish ambassador Uluc Özülker emphasized to TRT Haber that Fidan’s statement that YPG energy facilities would also be targeted pointed to possible Turkish attacks as far as Deirezzor in southeastern Syria. This would ultimately be where the central energy facilities of the predominantly Kurdish militia would be located.

Turkey has so far taken military action in Syria four times. The operations were directed against IS and the YPG as well as against the Assad regime in northwestern Idlib. Important cities such as Afrin, Rasulain and Tal Abyad were captured by Turkish troops. There are countless large and small Turkish military bases in northern Iraq. Air and ground operations are part of everyday life there. Turkey’s goal is to establish a 30-kilometer-deep “security zone” in Syria and Iraq. (bb)