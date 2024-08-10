Star: Erdogan Meets Sons of Slain Hamas Politburo Chief Haniyeh in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the sons of the slain head of the Palestinian Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, in Istanbul on Saturday, the Star newspaper reported.

Hamas Politburo chief Haniyeh was killed in Tehran on the night of July 31. The Palestinian movement called the attack treacherous and blamed it on “Zionists.” Israel has not officially acknowledged its involvement.