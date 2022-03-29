Erdogan makes Russia and Ukraine talk: now peace is closer

There is still a long way to go towards the end of this bloody war, but the first step in the right direction has certainly been taken in Istanbul. It is fair to acknowledge the merit a Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, which has placed Turkey in the difficult role of mediator. A position that is as delicate as it is uncomfortable, but certainly more prestigious than the one that a country looked upon with suspicion by Europe in the past, also because of Erdoğan himself and his behavior that is not at all commendable.

On both migrants and gas, to cite just the most recent examples, his attitude towards the Union was clearly blackmail. Moreover, his curriculum is long and full of episodes that have truly scandalized the international community: from Osman Kavalaactivist arrested on very unsubstantiated charges, to the gag imposed on the local press, by crackdown on LGBTQ + rights to environmental policy choices clearly rejected by all experts in the sector, from the attack on women’s rights launched withexit from the Istanbul Convention to a long series of accusations dating back to when he was not yet head of state.

A role in which he resisted despite the attempt to military coup of 2016, which Erdoğan rejected and which has thrown further fuel on the fire of his difficult relations with United States, suspected of having at least supported the coup. A real pedigree public enemy number one of democracies, at least until when Vladimir Putin he did not undertake to upset the consolidated equilibrium with a military aggression against Ukraine that has outraged public opinion.

Today, ironically, to take on the role of warmonger is the US President Joe Biden who, using the tones of a suburban bully, risked wiping out any remaining hope of a peaceful solution. A solution still far away today – it is worth repeating it in order not to abandon oneself to wishful thinking – but which today seems to be seen at least in the distance, like the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel.

The man of the day is certainly Erdoğan, who took over the mediation table, making it clear to both sides that the world was waiting for a signal from them. And the signal, at least initial, has arrived. Curious that the director of this peace project is one of the less peaceful leaders in the Western world? Not in the radical pragmatism that governs these events. As the controversial sociologist explained to us Alessandro Orsini in one of his controversial speeches in Piazzapulita, “If Putin is a lousy one, among lousers we can understand each other and discuss peace.” Let alone if we can’t do it with Erdoğan, if this is the stake.

