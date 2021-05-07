Today, Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made positive statements about political talks between Turkey and Egypt.

Erdogan pledged to strengthen dialogue with Egypt to restore relations between the two countries to their previous state, stressing the “historical” ties between “the two peoples”.

“A new path has started. At the beginning, the intelligence services held talks, then the foreign ministries. We will continue (this path) and expand it,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

In an indication of efforts to restore warmth to relations between Turkey and Egypt, a Turkish delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sadat Onal visited Cairo on Wednesday and Thursday, and held “frank” talks, according to a statement issued by the two countries on Thursday at the conclusion of the talks.

“There are historical ties between the Turkish and Egyptian peoples,” Erdogan stressed. “We are striving to restore these historical ties.”