Erdogan says Turkey may shock Sweden on Finland’s NATO membership

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on TRT that Ankara could make a decision on Finland’s membership in NATO, which would “shock” Sweden. Writes about it TASS.

According to the politician, if necessary, Turkey can “send a different message about Finland if it does not repeat the same mistakes” as Sweden did with the Koran burning incidents.

Sweden will be shocked when this happens Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey

Burning of the Quran

On January 21, a protest rally was held at the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, during which the protesters burned a copy of the Koran. Its organizer was the Danish-Swedish politician from the extreme right Rasmus Paludan. In his speech, the politician, who showed a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad, criticized NATO, Turkey and Erdogan.

On January 27, a similar action was held at the Russian consular department in Denmark. The embassy did not specify who exactly initiated such an action. They also believe that this is a violation of freedom of speech and democracy, as well as “gross and ignorant provocation.”

On the same day, Paludan announced that he had carried out another action with the burning of a copy of the Koran. He stated that he burned the holy book in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen.

I have just been at the Turkish embassy and burned this book, because it is important to show [президенту Турции Реджепу Тайипу] Erdogan that we do not accept his interference in the affairs of freedom of speech in Denmark and Sweden Rasmus Paludan Danish-Swedish politician

Turkey decided to hold an action of “honoring the Koran” at the place where it was burned during the action opposite the building of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. The head of the Department of Religious Affairs, Ali Erbash, noted that in this way the participants would show their respect for the Koran after it was defiled by far-right radicals.

Paludan also threatened the Turkish president and said that he would carry out new actions until Sweden joins NATO. He stressed that his implementation of new extremist actions depends on Erdogan, who “does not want to let” Sweden into the North Atlantic Alliance.

The reaction of the world

In response to Paludan’s actions, the Turkish leader said that Sweden would no longer receive support from Ankara to ratify the document on the country’s accession to NATO. Erdogan called the scandalous anti-Islamic actions – the burning of the Koran and the dummy in the form of the President of Turkey – an insult not only to Muslims, but also “in general, all people, human rights and freedoms.”

You keep supporting terrorists [Курдской рабочей партии] and waiting for support to join NATO. Will not work. Sweden should no longer expect this support from us Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey

The Swedish authorities have also criticized the action of burning the Koran, calling it an act of vandalism. However, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson noted that freedom of speech is a fundamental component of democracy, but what is not against the law is not necessarily appropriate.

Burning sacred to many books is an act of deep disrespect. I want to express my sympathy to all Muslims offended by what happened in Stockholm Ulf Kristersson Prime Minister of Sweden

At the same time, the general secretary of the Swedish Democratic Party, Richard Jomshof, proposed burning another hundred Korans in response to Turkey’s reaction. In his opinion, “freedom of speech is more important than Sweden’s application to NATO.”

You can blaspheme, or you can insult. It’s part of freedom of speech and expression Richard Jomshof General Secretary of the Swedish Democratic Party

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in turn, said that freedom of expression is a valuable asset for all countries of the alliance. “And that is why inappropriate actions are not automatically illegal,” he said.

In response to Stoltenberg’s statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that respect for religious views is an obligation, not an optional one. She recalled that the international community had made numerous commitments to combat discrimination and intolerance.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price called the burning of the Koran in Sweden a provocation designed to hinder NATO expansion. In his opinion, it was a private person, a provocateur.

Sweden’s entry into NATO

Against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, on May 18, Sweden and Finland handed over to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg applications to join the alliance. Ankara blocked the start of consideration of these applications, however, in June 2022, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a tripartite memorandum containing the conditions that the Scandinavian countries must fulfill in order to join NATO.

However, in January, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said that the process of Sweden’s accession to NATO was suspended against the backdrop of actions with the burning of the Koran.

The events of the past few weeks have temporarily put the process on hold. [вступления в НАТО] Tobias Billstrom Foreign Minister of Sweden

Billstrom noted that Sweden is looking forward to the NATO summit in Vilnius, which is scheduled for July 11-12.

The Prime Minister of Sweden stressed that Stockholm is counting on a return to a working dialogue with Turkey on the issue of NATO membership. Against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between Stockholm and Ankara, he called on everyone to calm down.