Turkey may make a decision on Finland’s NATO membership that will shock Sweden. This was announced on Sunday, January 29, by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“If necessary, we can send a different message regarding Finland, if she does not repeat the same mistakes. Sweden will be shocked when this happens,” he said during a speech to young people in the city of Bilecik, broadcast by TV channel TRT.

Erdogan stressed that Finland should not make the same wrong steps that Sweden did. At the same time, the Turkish leader noted that he explained to the Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson what the country needs to do to join NATO.

“They said that in order for them to join NATO, terrorists must be handed over to us. A list of 120 people was handed over. If you don’t extradite, then don’t blame me, ”Erdogan emphasized.

A day earlier, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said that the situation with the burning of the Koran in Sweden temporarily suspended the process of the country’s entry into the alliance, but expressed hope that the country would be able to agree with Turkey on the kingdom’s entry into NATO in July.

On January 23, Erdogan said that Sweden should not wait for support for its application to join NATO from Turkey after scandalous anti-Turkish actions took place in Stockholm. In particular, Erdogan called the action of burning the Koran at the Turkish Embassy an insult to both Muslims and the rights and freedoms of all people.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto also admitted that the country’s application for joining NATO would be reviewed and the republic’s authorities would continue the procedures for joining the alliance separately from Sweden. He stressed that Finland, Sweden and Turkey intend to hold a new trilateral meeting in the early spring of this year in order to assess the current situation.

In June, Ankara presented 10 conditions for lifting the veto on NATO membership of Sweden and Finland. One of the points was a proposal to support Turkey in its fight against terrorist organizations recognized by Ankara, including the PKK.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO on May 18, 2022. At the end of June, members of the bloc officially invited countries to join the North Atlantic Alliance and agreed to sign accession protocols.