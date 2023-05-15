Partial result differs from the country’s electoral polls, which put the current president at a disadvantage

With 97.45% of the polls counted, the presidential elections in Turkey this Sunday (14.May.2023) indicate a 2nd round. As of 7:47 pm, current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 69, was leading the election race with 49.4% of the votes. Partial differs from local searches, which put you at a disadvantage. Kemal Kılıçdaroglu, 74, comes next in the poll with 45.0%. The numbers are updated in real time by the news agency aljazeera.