Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leads the vote count in Turkey’s presidential election, according to data distributed by the state-run Anadolu news agency with half the vote counted. The opposition has shown its disagreement with what it considers “manipulation”, alleging that, according to the data received, its candidate, the center-leftist Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, is in the lead.

The data from Anadolu, with half the vote counted, would point to a victory for Erdogan with 52% of the vote, compared to 42% for Kiliçdaroglu. The third candidate, the ultranationalist Sinan Ogan, would get just over 5% of the vote. And Muharrem Ince – a center-left candidate who announced his withdrawal three days before the elections, but whose name continues to appear on the ballots – would receive 0.5% of the vote. If these data were definitive, they would mean a resounding victory for the president, who would avoid having to go to a second round. However, the ANKA agency, which provides its data to the opposition media, reflects a technical tie between the two candidates at 47%, with 38% of the vote counted. In this case, it would be a second round to decide the presidency, which would take place in two weeks.

Faiz Oztrak, spokesman for the main opposition formation, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), accused Anadolu Agency, publicly owned and the main source of information on electoral data for the Turkish media, of “manipulation”. The Election Commission does not make the data public until the count is complete, so Anadolu collects the information through its journalists and party sources as the polling station reports are received. Given that the first results that are processed come from rural areas, more conservative and close to the president’s Islamist party, the Justice and Development Party (AKP), the first count data that appeared on Turkish television offered 60% of I support Erdoğan. But this figure has been reduced as the data from him was collected.

The opposition has complained that the controllers of Erdogan’s formation are presenting objections at the polls where Kiliçdaroglu has won, so that the minutes cannot be closed until these objections are resolved, and thus the votes are not counted in the count. “In large industrial and commercial cities, results are being obstructed by objections and transport obstacles,” tweeted renowned analyst Murat Yetkin, with good sources in the opposition.

In a joint appearance, the mayors of Ankara and Istanbul, Mansur Yavas and Ekem Imamoglu, who would be appointed vice presidents in the event of an opposition victory, explained that, according to the data available to the opposition, with 23.6% of the votes scrutinized, their candidate would lead. “We are ahead in Istanbul and Ankara,” said Yavas. Imamoglu also recalled how in the 2019 elections, Anadolu Agency began by showing the pro-government candidate as the winner in the Istanbul mayoral elections to, as the count progressed and his candidacy advanced in support, cut off the transmission of data to the media. For this reason, they have urged volunteers and supporters of the party not to leave the polling stations until the last vote is finished counting.

The AKP spokesman, Ömer Çelik, also called for the vote to be protected throughout election day and charged the opposition, which he accused of making “shameful statements” and of “attacking democracy.” “Appear to give your candidate the winner […] It is a lack of respect for democracy and the will of the people”, he affirmed: “Our candidate is in the lead with a great advantage and we did not go out to proclaim anything. In a few hours we will see the result”.

