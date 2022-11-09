Home page politics

Erdogan’s Turkey continues to block Sweden’s NATO membership. The new right-wing government wants to accommodate him – and encounters unexpected problems.

Ankara/Stockholm – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan not only has an explosive election campaign ahead of him – he also still has the NATO accession candidates Sweden and Finland in his hands: Turkey is still refusing to consent to the admission of the two Scandinavian countries. Now the only country apart from Hungary. Possibly, observers suspect, in order to negotiate publicly exploitable concessions for the ruling AKP party.

On Tuesday (November 8) the new Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson traveled to Ankara – on his first official trip outside the EU. His goal: to dissolve the blockade in talks with Erdogan. Kristersson had already made an offer that was met with skepticism and sometimes harsh criticism in his own country. It could also have unpleasant practical consequences. Nevertheless, Erdogan once again gave the country the cold shoulder.

“Sweden wants NATO membership for its own security, and we want to see Sweden supporting us in our security efforts,” Erdogan said after the meeting. Although he welcomes Stockholm’s commitment to the Madrid agreement, he also made clear the call for clear steps. He hopes for more positive signals at the next meeting – at the tripartite meeting with Sweden and Finland at the end of November.

Kristersson expressed understanding for Turkey’s fight against “PKK terrorism”. And stressed that NATO membership is an important goal for Sweden. For this, Sweden must guarantee security for all NATO partners. The Madrid agreement will be fully implemented.

Sweden changes course for Erdogan: criticism and apparently unexpected problems follow

On Saturday (November 5), Kristersson’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström put aside his support for the Syrian-Kurdish militia YPG and its political arm PYD on public radio SR – the previous social democratic government had avoided this for a long time despite pressure from Ankara . YPG was considered an important ally of the West in the fight against the Islamic State (IS). However, Turkey sees the group as a supporter of the Kurdish Workers’ Party PKK, which has been branded as a terrorist organization.

Only Ankara, Qatar and now apparently also Sweden consider the YPG to be terrorist, political scientist Carl Melin complained in a tweet. According to a report by Aftonbladet However, this rather lonely classification could have unpleasant consequences – which the government probably did not have on the screen. The YPG threatened to deport arrested Swedish IS fighters, “ticking time bombs,” as a spokesman emphasized. According to the report, Billström reacted briefly to the new situation.

Billstrom left no doubt about the reasons for the change of course in the matter of the YPG: joining NATO weighed more heavily. At the same time, he explicitly classified Turkey as a democracy. He was criticized for this: “There is no accepted definition of democracy according to which Turkey today can be considered a democracy,” said the political scientists Staffan I. Lindberg, Åsa Wikforss and Mårten Wikforss in a contribution to the debate.

Erdogan: Unfulfillable demands for Sweden? expert warns

Kristersson appeared to be rhetorically accommodating Erdogan before the afternoon press conference. “One of the main priorities of this government is to fight crime, organized crime and terrorism,” he said in Ankara, according to Reuters.

At the end of September, Sweden approved the export of war material to NATO member Turkey for the first time since 2019. However, it seems doubtful that Turkey will be satisfied with these concessions. Erdogan has recognized that Sweden is more than willing to compromise, quoted the daily mirror the Gothenburg historian of ideas and Turkey expert Klas Grinell. Another possible demand from Ankara will be the extradition of a good 70 “terrorists”. Although, according to Grinell’s assessment, this is hardly compatible with the Swedish rule of law.

Turkey blocks Sweden’s NATO entry: Erdogan’s confidante plays with the carrot and the stick

Fahrettin Altun, communications director and close adviser to Erdogan, had Sweden in a guest post for the newspaper on Monday (November 7). Aftonbladet To a certain extent worked with carrots and sticks: Although one is “cautiously optimistic” that Sweden will take concrete steps to allay Turkey’s concerns about terrorist organizations, he wrote. Kristersson’s visit must therefore be seen as “a historic opportunity for Sweden’s entry into NATO”. However, the application for membership will continue to be examined to see whether Stockholm will take the steps agreed in the Madrid Agreement.

These include the aforementioned “repatriation of terror suspects” – but also, for example, intervention against “terrorist propaganda” against Turkey. Most recently, Erdogan once again criticized Sweden for granting asylum to PKK activists.

Meanwhile, Erdogan is also undeterred in his domestic policy: The Turkish authorities have again arrested dozens of people for alleged connections to the Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen. The authorities said on Tuesday that 27 suspects had been arrested in Ankara and Istanbul. (fn with material from AFP)