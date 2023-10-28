“Israel is committing war crimes“. The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reiterated the accusation, addressing the crowd gathered at a demonstration in Istanbul, for whom “the Western world has mobilized its politicians and its media to legitimize the massacre of innocent people in Gaza.”I reiterate that Hamas is not a terrorist organization – he adds -. Israel is an occupier, Erdogan speaks clearly because Turkey owes you nothing.”

“I thank each of you for showing solidarity with the Palestinians. Our hearts are broken by what is happening in Gaza. We will continue to raise our voices against the atrocities in Palestine“.”On behalf of myself and my people, I salute the determination of the people of Gaza not to abandon their homes and cities in the face of the oppressor’s bombings,” he added.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan asks to Israel to “stop the attacks” against Gaza, to “emerge from the state of madness”. “The Israeli bombing of Gaza, which continues to increase and intensify, has once again targeted women, children and innocent civilians, intensifying the humanitarian crisis,” she concludes.