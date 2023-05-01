Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that the Turkish secret services have neutralized the leader of Isis Abu al Hussein al-Quraishi, in an operation carried out yesterday in Syrian territory against the terrorist group.

“The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) had been following the leader of the Islamic State Abu al-Hussein al-Quraishi for some time. This individual was killed yesterday in Syria in an operation by the Turkish secret services”, Erdogan explained in statements collected by the TRT Turkish TV. The Turkish president stressed that Turkey will continue to work to counter terrorist organizations “without making distinctions between them”.