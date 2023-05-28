Current president of Turkey had 52.08% of the votes against 47.92% of Kemal Kiliçdaroglu in the 2nd round of the presidential elections

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 69, was re-elected president of Turkey this Sunday (May 28, 2023). According to the Turkish news agency Anadolu, he accounts for 52.08% of the votes with 99.02% of the polls counted. Erdogan is from the AK party (Justice and Development Party) and has been in power for 20 years. With re-election, he guarantees another 5 years in office.

Erdogan ran in the 2nd round against left-wing Social Democrat candidate Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, who received 47.92% of the vote.

During the election campaign, Erdogan promised to continue with the presidential system, reduce interest rates and strengthen Turkish influence in Europe. Kiliçdaroglu promised to return to the parliamentary system (withdrawn in 2017) and bring Turkey closer to the European Union and the United States.

In the new term Erdogan must continue with a policy of reducing interest rates to contain the rise in inflation. According to TURKSTAT (Statistical Institute of Turkey), the country’s Consumer Price Index in the month of April 2023 was 43.68% per year.

In the 1st round of elections, held on May 14, 2023, Erdogan was the candidate with the best result and received 49.24% of the votes. Kiliçdaroglu had 45.07%. The data is from Supreme Electoral Council from Türkiye. In 3rd place was Sinan Ogan with 5.28% of the votes.

Political trajectory

On March 15, 2003, Erdogan took over as Prime Minister of Turkey, a position he held for 3 terms, remaining until 2014. In the same year, he was elected president. Through a popular referendum, the parliamentary system was replaced by presidentialism in the country in 2017.

When considering his time as prime minister and president, Erdogan has been in power in the country for 20 years.

