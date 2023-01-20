Home page politics

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey. He wants to run for office for the last time in 2023. (Archive image) © Turkish presidency apaimages/IMAGO

Erdogan wants to advance the elections in Turkey. But it is still too late for the opposition. The reason may be a rule for the distribution of MPs.

Munich – Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s career as ruler in Turkey could come to an end unexpectedly quickly. He will stand as head of state for the last time in the 2023 elections. For the last time he hopes for four more years in office. Now he has indicated wanting to move the date of the critical election forward to May 14. The election was originally planned for June 18th.

The head of state could try to strike a balance between a late and early election: behind the debate over the election date there is most likely a crucial rule on the distribution of MPs.

Turkey election: Erdogan party moves election forward due to overlaps

Officially, Erdogan’s Islamic-conservative AKP gives several overlapping dates in June as the reason for the new plans. Ali Ihsan Yavuz, the AKP deputy chief responsible for election issues, justified the move with “seasonal conditions”. According to him, this includes the work calendar of seasonal workers, but also school exams and the holiday season.

The Islamic Festival of Sacrifice on June 28 and the associated pilgrimage to Mecca are apparently also an argument. Tens of thousands of Turks fly to Saudi Arabia for this every year – often weeks before the event and for stays beyond the date of the festival. According to the head of the Turkish religious authority, Ali Erbas, more than 37,000 people from Turkey had visited Mecca in 2022. It would be difficult for them to go to the urn there. Should the election take place on June 18 and the possible run-off on July 2, the AKP, as an Islamic conservative party, could suffer a particularly large loss of votes.

Elections in Turkey: Erdogan apparently considers June to be a risky election date

The Turkish journalist Murat Yetkin, known for his closeness to the largest opposition party CHP, attributes the change in date to economic and political reasons. Erdogan has shown that he is afraid of not being able to achieve victory in the first round of the election, Yetkin writes in an article on his website YetkinReport. According to the journalist, Erdogan also sees a risk in the runoff election on July 2 and by no means a guaranteed victory.

Yetkin’s explanation for the postponement of the election date: The positive effect of economic advantages, for example in the form of wage increases, which Erdogan brought at the end of 2022 and in the new year, would have long since evaporated in June and July. In addition, the opposition would be much more united in the run-off election and would very likely join forces to support Erdogan’s election opponent.

By July, the opposition camp is likely to have resolved all current differences. Erdogan is now moving forward with the election in order to keep the risk factors low. If the head of state is not finally determined in the planned first round on May 14th, the second round would now start on May 28th.

Turkey election: the opposition and the Erdogan government are arguing about the date

However, the main debate in the discussion of the date lies elsewhere, perhaps much more important. Surprisingly, a look at the opposition shows that they do not contradict the early elections in principle. On the contrary: the opposition camp is calling for an even earlier election. The discussions revolve around April 6th. Because depending on whether the elections take place before or after this date, both sides are hoping for more MPs in the Turkish parliament.

The reason for this lies in the electoral system of Turkey and above all a decisive change from recent times. In 2018, the so-called “alliance system” was introduced for the first time in the elections. The corresponding draft by Erdogan’s AKP and the ultra-nationalist ally MHP was passed by the parliament in Ankara.

The thought behind it: In view of the declining voter favor, the AKP wanted to appear together with the MHP as an alliance in order to be able to benefit indirectly from the votes of the allied party. Some of the AKP voters would defect to the MHP, Özer Sencar, head of the Metropol polling institute, told the Turkish edition of the US radio station Voice of America. “The action that needed to be taken here was a gathering and they did that,” Sencar said.

Elections in Turkey: Alliance system becomes a problem for Erdogan

However, the opposition parties CHP and IP also formed an alliance. After other, smaller opposition parties such as Gelecek (in German: future), founded in 2019, and DEVA, founded in 2020, joined the alliance, the alliance system introduced by the government became a danger to them. Because it applied: As soon as the alliance exceeds the hurdle of 10 percent, all parties in the alliance above the hurdle automatically apply. In the elections, it is no longer the parties that are decisive, but the alliance.

The reform also made it possible to choose an alliance in addition to the party. Suddenly there were also “common voices”. In the end, it was mostly the small opposition parties that benefited from the complex system for counting the votes and distributing the “joint votes”. The alliance system thus developed into more of a curse than a blessing for Erdogan’s party.

The opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet wrote, for example, that the AKP had lost mandates on balance. Instead, in addition to the opposition, the MHP also benefited and was able to gain seats. Without an alliance, both its own partner MHP and the opposition party IP would have failed at the hurdle, which would have meant more MPs for the AKP. So the new system gradually became an own goal for Erdogan.

Turkey election: Erdogan hopes to gain an advantage by changing the alliance system

In March 2022, the AKP and the MHP submitted a new bill to the Turkish National Assembly to weaken the alliance system. The distribution of mandates should no longer be based on the alliance, but on the parties again. The alliance should only be decisive for exceeding the hurdle, which was also lowered to 7 percent. However, the allocation of MPs should be based on the old system again. This is to prevent small parties from benefiting from the votes of larger partner parties, according to AKP representatives.

This is exactly what much of the debate about the date of the 2023 elections is about. Because the change to the alliance system was passed on April 6, 2022 – with great protest from the opposition – and can only be applied to elections after April 6, 2023. If elected before that date, the system that is more profitable for the opposition would still be in force. After this point in time, however, any election for the opposition would probably result in a loss of seats. With an election on May 18, Erdogan’s AKP apparently wants to prevent both risky overlaps and advantages for the opposition. (bb)