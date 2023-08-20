Today, Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks in Budapest with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Erdogan is accompanied on his visit by a delegation that includes many ministers and officials.

The Turkish and Hungarian sides held a meeting to discuss bilateral relations in all its dimensions, in addition to exchanging views on regional and global developments.

Erdogan will hold bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts participating in the celebrations of Hungary’s founding day.

The relations between Turkey and Hungary have gained momentum thanks to the historical relations, high-level mutual visits and bilateral consultation mechanisms that have increased recently.

The two countries cooperate closely within the framework of international and regional organizations, particularly the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the European Union, and the Council of Europe.

It is also expected that the Turkish President will attend, as part of his visit, part of the activities of the World Athletics Championships held in Hungary.