Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed ways to expand the agreement to protect global grain shipments, with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to a statement issued by the Turkish presidency.
Erdogan stated in a phone call that various commodities and food products can be included in the grain corridor, according to Bloomberg News today, Sunday.
Erdoğan helped broker the original agreement to ensure continued flows of grain and vegetable oil from Ukraine in the midst of the war.
The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, including counter-terrorism.
Erdogan urged Putin to make good on his pledge to push Kurdish separatist militants in Syria, whom Turkey views as a mortal threat, to within 30 kilometers of the Turkish border.
Erdogan is expected to speak separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday.
