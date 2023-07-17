And he said Erdogan “I think that despite today’s statements (Monday), my friend Mr. Putin wants to continue the agreement” that allows the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, and was reached last year under the auspices of Turkey and the United Nations.

Earlier on Monday, Russia announced it was suspending its participation in the Trans-Black Sea grain export deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The Russian decision was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a conference call with journalists, adding that Russia will return to the agreement after its demands are met.

“When the part of the Black Sea agreement related to Russia is implemented, Russia will immediately return to implementing the agreement,” Peskov said.

The agreement, which was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aims to alleviate the global food crisis by opening the door to safe export of grain from Ukraine that was prevented by the conflict.

A separate agreement facilitated the movement of Russian food and fertilizer amid Western sanctions.

It is noteworthy that Russia and Ukraine are major global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products on which developing countries depend.