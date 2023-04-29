Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

A few weeks before the elections in Turkey, President Erdogan is fit and committed. In Istanbul he’s already swinging the usual slogans again.

Istanbul – For the first time since his illness Recep Tayyip Erdogan occurred again. The President of Türkiye attended an aviation show at Istanbul’s old Ataturk Airport on Saturday. According to his government in Ankara, it is “the largest in the world”.

For Erdogan, the visit was a return to the public after he made several appearances in the election campaign for the Elections in Turkey on May 14th had to cancel. On Tuesday evening, the 69-year-old head of state had to cancel a live interview on television. Erdogan was also unable to personally attend the inauguration of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant. He only showed up in joint video conferences with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Erdogan was only able to attend the inauguration of a bridge last week digitally.

Elections in Turkey – Erdogan attacks the opposition in his comeback

During his current visit to Istanbul, Erdogan was shown several aircraft and drones from the Turkish military industry. According to the news agency AFP acted the party leader of the ruling AKP “pale but healthy”. Erdogan did not respond to his illness, instead he showed himself fully in campaign mode. He described his competitors as “agents of the West” whose sole aim was to harm Turkey. Erdogan was accompanied by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Libyan Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah.

Back in the election campaign: Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes his first appearance after his illness and visits an air fair in Istanbul. © Uncredited/dpa

Meanwhile, the Turkish Minister of Health, Fahrettin Koca, gave the reason for Erdogan’s failure last week. His head of government is said to have only suffered from gastroenteritis, which he has now overcome. Koca rejected speculation that Erdogan had suffered a heart attack.

Elections in Turkey: bleak prospects for Erdogan

Around two weeks before the election, things are not looking particularly good for Erdogan and his AKP. The Turkey election polls see the social democratic challenger Kemal Kilicdaroğlu before the incumbent. Erdogan’s “People’s Alliance”, a party alliance consisting of the AKP and numerous other parties from the right-wing conservative and Islamic spectrum, is in almost all forecasts behind the “Six Table”, a coalition of opposition parties. (dil/afp)