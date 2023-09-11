Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Split

At the NATO summit, Erdogan agreed to Sweden joining. Now he is rowing back again – and making demands in many directions.

Ankara – The NATO there is a risk of renewed conflict over the accession of Sweden. The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to the Scandinavian country’s accession at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July. The Turkish head of government promised that he would forward the Swedish accession protocol to his parliament and ensure rapid ratification.

But after the G20 summit in India, there are renewed doubts as to whether Türkiye will finally agree to Sweden’s accession to NATO. “Now you always say Congress, but I also have a Congress. “I can’t say yes without a decision from parliament,” Erdogan said at a press conference there – referring to the current background to the dispute. This refers to the US Congress, which has so far blocked the sale of modern F-16 fighter jets to Ankara.

Erdogan threatens to block Sweden – US Congress blocks F-16 for Turkey

Erdogan said he spoke to US President Joe Biden about the issue. There is the Sweden condition on the question of the F-16. “You keep saying Sweden,” the Turkish president demonstratively said angrily.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to demand modern F-16 aircraft from the USA. © IMAGO/Hindustan Times

Turkey has been trying to modernize its air force for years and has had therefore sent delegations to Washington several times. But Turkey’s refusal to expand NATO and its threatening gestures against Greece last year angered the US Congress. Erdogan has threatened Greece several times in the recent past with a missile attack or a military invasion.

Erdogan is playing poker in NATO – Turkey is also disappointed with the EU and UN

Also the topic EUmembership once again brought Erdogan to the table. “The member states of the European Union have stalled Turkey for 50 years and continue to do so. Whether they stall us or not, Turkey is Turkey. We will continue on our path,” he emphasized. At the last NATO summit in Vilnius, Erdogan mentioned EU membership as a condition for Sweden’s membership in NATO, but then actually backed away from the demand.

Erdogan also used the press conference to complain about the structures of the UN. “Let us not squeeze the world between the lips of 5 members,” Erdogan said. By this he meant the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. Erdogan had repeatedly indicated in the past that he would also seek membership for his country. (erpe)